 AirPro's AUGGIE receives Enthusiastic Response in UK

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

AirPro’s Auggie Receives Enthusiastic Response in UK

Auggie is a patented mobile device designed to serve the automotive service sectors with quick, mobile and safe recalibrations.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

AirPro Diagnostics announced that its Auggie mobile static recalibration device has received an enthusiastic response in the UK.

Related Articles

On Sept. 4, UK Glaziers, including My Car Glass, participated in a day of classroom training at Eyebox in Coventry, UK and then spent the remainder of the week in the field utilizing the Auggie.

“We are excited to now add Auggie mobile recalibrations to the My Car Glass suite of services,” said Manish Patel, director of My Car Glass. “Auggie will greatly improve our customer and insurance partner satisfaction as we can now perform the entire windscreen replacement and recalibration in the field.”

Added My Car Glass Technician Robert Webster, “The first three recals we did with the Auggie went flawlessly. We recalibrated a Mercedes, Toyota and Kia all successfully and each took no more than 20 minutes to complete.”

“We are excited to now share what I knew Auggie could do in the marketplace, a total game-changer to the auto glazing industry,” said Maria Charlton, managing director of AirPro Diagnostics Limited. “We look forward to assisting other UK Glaziers to get mobile once again.”

Auggie is a wireless, compact solution that saves time and increases efficiency rendering the ADAS targets and lighting conditions in a theater-like environment to precisely perform forward-facing camera (FFC) recalibrations. Auggie is a patented mobile device designed to serve the automotive service sectors with quick, mobile and safe recalibrations.

For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com/auggie/.

You May Also Like

News

SEMA Show Expands Overland Experience

The specialized showcase will provide attendees at the 2023 SEMA Show with a customized environment to learn about the popular market segment.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The SEMA Show Overland Experience is moving to a new location in 2023 to give attendees a more immersive introduction into the world of overlanding. The dedicated display will be prominently featured in the Diamond Lot, adjacent to the West Hall, providing a customized environment to highlight the growing overlanding market.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
CCC Report Addresses Vehicle Complexity and Cycle Time

The report draws the conclusion that AI could be the solution to keeping the length of the claims cycle down after a collision.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ABRA Owners Add Fifth Location to Network

Kedrick and Louann Johnson have recently purchased their fifth Abra store, Abra Cloquet in Minnesota, from fellow franchisee Mike DeBoer.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
UAF Awards Scholarships for 2023-24 Academic Year

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation has awarded 378 scholarships to students throughout the country, totaling $640,250 for the upcoming school year.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ACPN Now Accepting 2024 Scholarship Applications

The Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN), a community of the Auto Care Association, announced that the 2024 ACPN Scholarship is now open to applicants.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Tech Shortage Discussed at ASE Education Foundation Conference

Automotive expert Bogi Lateiner discussed how to develop new initiatives to create a culture of inclusiveness in schools and the workplace.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Expands in New Jersey

Crash Champions announced the acquisition of Terry’s Auto Body in Whippany, N.J., and Towne Auto Restoration in Randolph, N.J.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Snap-on Conference Sees Record Turnout

More than 9,000 attended the conference which provided franchisees the products, programs and promotions to continue building mutually rewarding customer relationships.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA New Products Showcase Relocates to North Hall

The New Products Showcase serves as a one-stop shop to easily discover thousands of the hottest products in the automotive industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers