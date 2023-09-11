AirPro’s Auggie Receives Enthusiastic Response in UK

AirPro Diagnostics announced that its Auggie mobile static recalibration device has received an enthusiastic response in the UK.

On Sept. 4, UK Glaziers, including My Car Glass, participated in a day of classroom training at Eyebox in Coventry, UK and then spent the remainder of the week in the field utilizing the Auggie.

“We are excited to now add Auggie mobile recalibrations to the My Car Glass suite of services,” said Manish Patel, director of My Car Glass. “Auggie will greatly improve our customer and insurance partner satisfaction as we can now perform the entire windscreen replacement and recalibration in the field.”

Added My Car Glass Technician Robert Webster, “The first three recals we did with the Auggie went flawlessly. We recalibrated a Mercedes, Toyota and Kia all successfully and each took no more than 20 minutes to complete.”

“We are excited to now share what I knew Auggie could do in the marketplace, a total game-changer to the auto glazing industry,” said Maria Charlton, managing director of AirPro Diagnostics Limited. “We look forward to assisting other UK Glaziers to get mobile once again.”

Auggie is a wireless, compact solution that saves time and increases efficiency rendering the ADAS targets and lighting conditions in a theater-like environment to precisely perform forward-facing camera (FFC) recalibrations. Auggie is a patented mobile device designed to serve the automotive service sectors with quick, mobile and safe recalibrations.

For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com/auggie/.