AkzoNobel Coatings Increases Support of HD Repair Forum in 2019

The HD Repair Forum has announced that AkzoNobel Coatings will continue to be an active partner in building a community and platform-for-progress in the heavy-duty collision repair industry.

At the inaugural conference in 2018, AkzoNobel Coatings hosted its spring 20 Group meeting alongside this unique heavy-duty collision conference as a premier sponsor.

“The company’s involvement and enthusiasm for the heavy-duty industry was obvious,” said Brian Nessen, president and co-founder of the HD Repair Forum. “Attendees knew their products and were proud to discuss the benefits they received from being involved with AkzoNobel.”

The company committed early last week to join Navistar as one of the two exclusive Elite Sponsors for the 2019 HD Repair Forum.

The forum’s aim is to foster growth and progress in the heavy-duty collision repair industry through the exchange of knowledge, experience and feedback from all industry stakeholders. Heavy-duty collision repair professionals from across North America will gather in Fort Worth, Texas, April 2-3 to obtain information on the latest trends and industry issues. They will hear about the latest technology, solution-based services and training opportunities available to the market.

“Our 20 Group members find great value in attending the HD Repair Forum,” said Jimmy Harris, co-facilitator of AkzoNobel Coating’s 20 Group. “At our fall meeting in 2018, members voted unanimously to once again host the spring meeting upon completion of this conference.”

Added Nessen, “Having this group for 2019 confirms the importance of bringing the industry together. We are pleased to hear of their enthusiasm and take pride in being able to further assist this already strong segment of the industry. Their decision supports the ongoing plan for industry collaboration and fits with the direction of the HD Repair Forum to bring the heavy-duty repair industry together for education and networking.”

Many other industry stakeholders, including truck manufacturers, equipment suppliers, insurance companies, independent appraisers and heavy-duty repair facility owners, have already marked the second annual HD Repair Forum on their calendars.

To register for the HD Repair Forum, click here.

Heavy-Duty Collision Repair Event Schedule:

Tuesday, April 2

7 a.m. – Registration

8 a.m.-5 p.m. – Conference

5-6:30 p.m. – Networking Reception

Wednesday, April 3

8 a.m.-5 p.m. – Conference

Thursday, April 4

AkzoNobel Coating’s 20 Group Meeting