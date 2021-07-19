AkzoNobel Develops Sensor-Hiding Film Technology

AkzoNobel announced it has developed innovative film technology that allows automotive manufacturers to hide radar sensors behind decorative metallic parts.

The radar-transparent bright film – perfected by working together with customers – means vehicle makers no longer have to worry about hiding sensors behind solid metal, which can block the signals of safety features such as anti-collision warnings.

AkzoNobel is an approved supplier of film products for this particular application, and the company was recently specified as a global supplier of emblems by one of the world’s biggest car brands.

“Vehicle requirements are changing all the time, and we’re very happy to have solved this difficult problem with an intelligent film coating that allows radar signals to pass through,” said Patrick Bourguignon, director of AkzoNobel’s Automotive and Specialty Coatings business.