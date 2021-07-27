AkzoNobel, Mercedes Extend Partnership in China and Indonesia

Mercedes-Benz and AkzoNobel have agreed to extend their partnership agreement for another four years, which means the company will continue to be a recommended supplier of vehicle refinish products and services in China and a preferred partner in Indonesia.

The deal was confirmed after extensive testing and analysis of the product assortments and services provided by AkzoNobel’s premium Sikkens brand.

“We’re delighted to extend our successful partnership with one of the world’s most renowned automotive brands,” said Patrick Bourguignon, director of AkzoNobel’s Automotive and Specialty Coatings business. “We believe that our class-leading Sikkens portfolio, digital color tools and services offering can add value to our partner’s after sales network and deliver the best possible support to its customers in China and Indonesia.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Sikkens will continue to be the approved partner for paint repairs in China and the preferred paint partner in Indonesia for the next four years.