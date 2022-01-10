Albert Kemperle Joins Wesco Group

Click Here to Read More

Kemperle Auto Paint, Body & Equipment was founded by Albert and Mary Kemperle, who opened their first store in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1940. Over the decades, generations of founding family members continue to expand that single store into over 50 locations in the eastern U.S. Ronald Kemperle has joined Wesco as a principal partner and will continue to guide the group in the eastern U.S.

“This is really about two family-run companies from each coast of the U.S. joining together,” said Lloyd White, CEO of Wesco Group. “We are excited to have both leadership teams working together to benefit our customers, our employees and our vendors alike. We are grateful for our business partners’ support and look forward to continuing to enhance the support we provide to our customers. This is a great opportunity for both organizations, and we look forward to our future together”