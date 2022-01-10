 Albert Kemperle Joins Wesco Group
Albert Kemperle Joins Wesco Group

Consolidators

Albert Kemperle Joins Wesco Group

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the western U.S. and Canada, announced that Albert Kemperle, Inc. has joined the Wesco family of companies.

Kemperle Auto Paint, Body & Equipment was founded by Albert and Mary Kemperle, who opened their first store in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1940. Over the decades, generations of founding family members continue to expand that single store into over 50 locations in the eastern U.S. Ronald Kemperle has joined Wesco as a principal partner and will continue to guide the group in the eastern U.S.

“This is really about two family-run companies from each coast of the U.S. joining together,” said Lloyd White, CEO of Wesco Group. “We are excited to have both leadership teams working together to benefit our customers, our employees and our vendors alike. We are grateful for our business partners’ support and look forward to continuing to enhance the support we provide to our customers. This is a great opportunity for both organizations, and we look forward to our future together”

The combined Wesco family of companies, which includes Wesco, Color Compass and Kemperle, is one of the largest privately-held PBE distributors in North America servicing customers from more than 118 stores, 13 distribution centers, 12 equipment divisions and 11 training centers.

In this article:,
