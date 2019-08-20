Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists Partners with Meineke

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists (AWRS) announced that they have partnered with the Meineke Dealers Association as the preferred alloy wheel repair service provider for all Meineke Car Care Centers in the U.S. and Canada.

“We are very excited for this opportunity and we look forward to servicing Meineke locations nationwide,” says Mike Perkins, director of business development for AWRS.

As the preferred vendor, AWRS’ network of 400-plus certified technicians will provide select wheel refinishing and straightening services on site at Meineke Car Care Center locations. Additionally, AWRS will offer off-site wheel remanufacturing services for wheels with extensive damage, special finishes and custom color change services.