AMi to Host FCA Certified Collision Network Online Training

The Automotive Management Institute (AMi) announced it has been chosen to host the FCA Certified Collision Network’s non-technical training in conjunction with Mike Anderson, owner of Collision Advice.

The goals of the training program are to improve the return on investment for the FCA certified network shop, support accurate and safe repairs, and improve the FCA customer experience.

The online courses will be available through AMi’s learning portal and will focus on specific topics such as the proper use of Tech Authority, how to leverage the FCA certification and more. The FCA online courses are designed for individuals involved in administrative, management, estimating and repair planning roles. Based on the topic, online courses will start the year as highly recommended or recommended by FCA to participate in their Certified Collision Network. The online courses, though intended for FCA Collision Network shops, will be available to anyone in the industry.

“It is an honor to have FCA as our first OEM partner and have tremendous appreciation for their determination to ensure the FCA customer has a great collision repair experience and receives a safe and proper repair,” said Jeff Peevy, president of AMi. “The AMi next-generation project positioned AMi to support organizations interested in improving their customers’ satisfaction. I also want to acknowledge the incredible leadership and work Mike Anderson has provided on this project. The positive impact this initiative will have on the FCA Certified Collision Network and its customers will be substantial.”

To find out more about signing up for the program, click here.