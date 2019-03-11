ASA Supports Connecticut OEM Repair Procedure Legislation

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) supports a proposal in the Connecticut Legislature aimed at addressing OEM repair procedures for collision repairs. But ASA lobbyist Robert L. Redding Jr. has asked the Connecticut Joint Committee on Insurance & Real Estate to amend House Bill 7266 to “assure additional protection for consumers, repairers and small businesses.”

The amendment would make the legislation similar to “language proposed earlier in the year,” Redding said.

Redding made the suggestion in comments submitted to the committee on behalf of ASA.

“House Bill 7266 seeks to address an issue of concern for our consumers and repairers,” Redding said in the comments. “The OEM repair procedures are the logical repair processes to be followed. To be clear, ASA does not support the use of OEM parts only. ASA’s interest is in requiring the industry to adhere to a set of repair procedures that assure the best opportunity for vehicle safety on our highways.

“Our proposed amendment assures that no insurer shall condition payment of a claim to the insured or to any person conducting a collision repair based upon the utilization of any repair procedure or specification that does not conform to the original manufacturer’s repair procedures.

“In addition, it is critical that scans are part of the repair processes. This is more important than ever before with new vehicle technologies. Many of our members risk not being paid by conducting pre- and post-scans of the vehicle to assure that the vehicle is safe when it leaves the collision repair shop. With this bill, the legislature ensures that the State of Connecticut has done as much as possible to protect consumers and small businesspersons in the repair chain following an accident.”

According to HB 7266’s Statement of Purpose:

“… no, (1) Motor vehicle insurance policy delivered, issued for delivery, renewed, amended or endorsed in this state shall require a motor vehicle repair shop to deviate from the collision repair guidelines, procedures, recommendations and service bulletins issued by vehicle and original equipment manufacturers; and

“(2) motor vehicle repair shop shall deviate from such guidelines, procedures, recommendations and bulletins without customer authorization.”

To see the letter in its entirety, click here.