 ASE and Kasey Kahne Racing Continue Partnership 

ASE and Kasey Kahne Racing Continue Partnership 

This will be the 23rd consecutive year that ASE and KKR have teamed up to promote the high standards of service and repair.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has announced it is continuing its partnership with Kasey Kahne and the team at Kasey Kahne Racing (KKR) for the 2023 season. This will be the 23rd consecutive year that ASE and KKR have teamed up to promote the high standards of service and repair achieved through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals.

“We are very pleased to once again partner with Kasey and his racing teams,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “This will be our 23rd year together, and there is no better partner than Kasey. He is a tremendous representative of ASE and its mission and he also understands the importance of having ASE-certified automotive professionals working on his teams’ cars.” 

Throughout race season, Kasey Kahne Racing will feature the ASE logo on its two World of Outlaws series cars, the No. 49 car driven by Brad Sweet and the No. 9 car driven by Kahne. Last season, KKR and Sweet won the World of Outlaws championship for the fourth-straight year in a vehicle sporting the ASE insignia. As part of the partnership, Kahne will make special appearances on behalf of ASE.

Since ASE and Kahne first teamed up in 2000, KKR has won more than 230 World of Outlaws races and five series championships. In addition, during Kahne’s NASCAR career, he had 18 Cup Series wins, eight Xfinity Series wins and five Truck Series wins.

“It is so cool to be partners with ASE for 23 years now,” said Kahne. “We are always striving to be better, and with ASE’s help, the teams have done that over the years. Brad Sweet will be going for his fifth-straight championship and many more wins with KKR in 2023. Wins are what it’s all about and we want to really thank ASE for the support over the years in making that happen.”

