ASE Announces New Officers for 2020

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has announced the officers for its 2020 board of directors.

Click Here to Read More

The new chair is Bobby Bassett, North American national training manager, Gates Corporation. Mark Polke, manager of sales and consulting, Bosch Workshop Concepts, North America, Robert Bosch LLC, is vice chair; Brad Pellman, president, Pellman’s Automotive in Boulder, Colo., is treasurer; and Glen Nicholson, senior director, learning and development, TBC, is secretary. Tom Trisdale, vice president, quality, Toyota, serves as past chair.

Also announced were newly elected board members. Tom Palermo of Preferred Automotive Specialists begins a term on the board of directors, while Jason Rainey of the NAPA AutoCare Program will serve on the board of governors.

Stepping down as their terms expire are Annette Sykora of Smith South Plains, Jamie Bullis of Bloomington Firestone, Mike Phillips of NAPA Auto Parts/Genuine Parts Company and Rafael Garcia of Hill Country European Autoworks.

“The leadership of the ASE board is vital to ensuring that ASE keeps pace with our changing industry,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “We are grateful for the commitment of ASE’s all-volunteer board and for the ongoing support from their companies that allow ASE to fulfill its mission. With the participation of these outstanding new officers, ASE will continue to improve the high-quality certification programs that automotive professionals rely on to demonstrate their knowledge and commitment to excellence.”