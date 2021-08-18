ASE Education Foundation Awards Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships

The ASE Education Foundation has announced the recipients of the Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships for the 2021-22 school year. The two honorees, Brendan Arthur of Huntington Valley, Pa., and Najah Brown of Philadelphia, Pa., were each awarded Busch Scholarships in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement.

“We congratulate Brendan and Najah on earning these prestigious scholarships,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “Each honoree is an excellent student and leader in their respective communities, and we know they will achieve success as they pursue careers in the automotive field. We are honored to be able to award these scholarships in memory of Michael Busch and thank the University of the Aftermarket Foundation for their assistance in administering the distribution of the scholarships.”

The Michael Busch Memorial Scholarship fund was created in memory of the son of a former collision shop owner and ASE board member, Jim Busch, who operated a shop in Issaquah, Wash., until his retirement. His son, Michael, was an automotive technology student who tragically lost his battle with cancer.