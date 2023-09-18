ASE Education Foundation Board Chair Delivers Welcome Message to Industry

The ASE Education Foundation announced that Trey Michael, senior director of career and technical education for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, has released an official message and statement to the automotive industry as he accepts his new position as chair of the ASE Education Foundation for 2023:

It is with great pride that I serve as chair of the ASE Education Foundation for 2023. As an individual dedicated to education, I am fortunate to have insight into the essential efforts conducted by the foundation to enhance the connections among schools, educators, students and employers. As we welcome students back for another school year, it is worth pausing to recognize the value that the foundation provides.

For 40 years, the ASE Education Foundation has been focused on creating a pipeline of well-prepared, entry-level technicians from high school and college programs across the country through its network of ASE-accredited automotive, collision and medium/heavy truck programs. These programs are critically important to the industry as a solution to the technician shortage.

The service industry continues to drive and shape the accreditation standards. ASE accredited programs have demonstrated that they have the facilities, tools, equipment, curriculum and qualified instructors to meet these industry-developed national standards. Students benefit by receiving a thorough introduction to service and repair, and employers benefit by having a steady supply of skilled new talent.

This collaboration works best when schools and businesses work together at the local level to support each other. The ASE Education Foundation has a network of field managers across the country that actively help connect schools and employers to build these partnerships.

Many states have adopted our industry-recognized credentials for career and technical education (CTE) students which includes ASE entry-level certifications. These certifications confirm a student’s technical knowledge but not experience. That is where businesses come in, giving students work-based learning opportunities and much-needed experience that reinforces classroom learning.

For employers that aren’t sure how to get started working with their local schools, the ASE Adopt-A-School Program is a valuable tool. This online resource helps bridge the gap between local businesses and schools, offering specific steps that employers can take to get involved. The Adopt-A-School program also provides information on implementing job shadowing and structured work-based learning programs for students. To learn more, visit ASEeducationFoundation.org/AdoptASchool or contact an ASE Education Foundation field manager who can help you build these connections.

Lastly, the 2023 ASE Instructor Training Conference was held in Concord, N.C., recently with a tremendous turnout. I would like to thank all who participated. Over 300 instructors attended the conference, which included 100 technical update training sessions from 60 different industry partners. Presenters covered topics of great interest such as ADAS systems and calibration, electric vehicles and high voltage systems, and strategies for effective teaching.

The ASE Education Foundation continues to be the leader in bringing the automotive service industry and education together to help students start rewarding careers. On behalf of the ASE Education Foundation board of directors, I extend our gratitude for your continued hard work and support, and we wish you all the best this school year.

For more information on the ASE Education Foundation, visit aseeducationfoundation.org.