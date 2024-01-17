 ASE Education Foundation Offers Free Webinar on Auto Scholarships

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

ASE Education Foundation Offers Free Webinar on Auto Scholarships

Students enrolled in ASE-accredited programs are encouraged to attend and apply.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

The ASE Education Foundation announced it will be hosting a free webinar titled “An Industry Discussion on Scholarships” on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 4 EST to share available scholarship opportunities with instructors, employers, parents and the more than 100,000 students enrolled in ASE-accredited programs.

Related Articles

Many organizations in the automotive service industry help with financial support for students and schools, offering thousands of dollars in scholarships, grants and loan forgiveness each year. In the free webinar, representatives from the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), Garage Gurus, Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, Noregon Systems, SEMA, Steve Johnson Racing and the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) Scholarship Central will share details about the funding opportunities available, many of which go unclaimed each year.

In addition, April Lausch, manager of Faulkner Collison Center in Lancaster, Pa., will share her experience with scholarships from an employer’s point of view. Last year, Lausch attended the webinar and two of her entry-level employees completed the applications and they both were awarded scholarships. Lausch will speak on the importance of encouraging young people to apply.

The ASE Education Foundation is dedicated to solving the technician shortage through its network of ASE-accredited schools and industry partners. The foundation strongly encourages all interested parties to not only join this webinar but share the webinar link with promising tech students.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who register in advance but miss the live webinar may view a recorded session.

For more information and to register, click here.

For more information on the ASE Education Foundation, visit ASEeducationFoundation.org.

You May Also Like

News

Association News

The latest association news appearing on bodyshopbusiness.com.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Oklahoma Auto Body Association to Host Trade Show

The trade show and education forum will take place Feb. 2-3, 2024 at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa, Okla. 

Read more here.

CIECA to Hold Webinar on Top Collision Industry Trends

The webinar, “Top Collision Industry Trends to Watch in 2024”, is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. EST.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 8.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Jan. 8.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
GM Recycling Program Giving Headlamps New Life

GM and Llink Technologies have collaborated to eliminate 95% of headlamp waste.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Education Foundation Honors Scott Fisler with 2023 Bryl Shoemaker Award

Fisler teaches at Milwaukee Area Technical College and is one of the ASE-certified professionals recognized annually by different segments of the automotive service and repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Safelite Group Acquires Thompson Auto Glass

New Hampshire-based Thompson Auto Glass has three locations: Windham, N.H.; Brockton, Mass.; and Rocky Hill, Conn.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Rotary to Showcase Equipment at 2024 NADA Show

Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), a Dover company, will be exhibiting at the 2024 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas Feb. 2-4.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SATA Acquires Dan-Am Company

SATA GmbH & Co. KG announced that after decades of successful cooperation, a joint agreement has been signed for the acquisition of Dan-Am Company in Spring Valley, Minn.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Winter Testing Registration Now Available

Those who register by the March 31 deadline will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers