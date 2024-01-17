ASE Education Foundation Offers Free Webinar on Auto Scholarships

The ASE Education Foundation announced it will be hosting a free webinar titled “An Industry Discussion on Scholarships” on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 4 EST to share available scholarship opportunities with instructors, employers, parents and the more than 100,000 students enrolled in ASE-accredited programs.

Many organizations in the automotive service industry help with financial support for students and schools, offering thousands of dollars in scholarships, grants and loan forgiveness each year. In the free webinar, representatives from the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), Garage Gurus, Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, Noregon Systems, SEMA, Steve Johnson Racing and the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) Scholarship Central will share details about the funding opportunities available, many of which go unclaimed each year.

In addition, April Lausch, manager of Faulkner Collison Center in Lancaster, Pa., will share her experience with scholarships from an employer’s point of view. Last year, Lausch attended the webinar and two of her entry-level employees completed the applications and they both were awarded scholarships. Lausch will speak on the importance of encouraging young people to apply.

The ASE Education Foundation is dedicated to solving the technician shortage through its network of ASE-accredited schools and industry partners. The foundation strongly encourages all interested parties to not only join this webinar but share the webinar link with promising tech students.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who register in advance but miss the live webinar may view a recorded session.

For more information and to register, click here.

For more information on the ASE Education Foundation, visit ASEeducationFoundation.org.