ASE Education Foundation Receives Donation from LKQ

Through its second annual LKQ Cares Holiday Vote, the LKQ Community Foundation is contributing $1 million to 10 philanthropic organizations, including the ASE Education Foundation.

As part of this program, each of the 10 organizations received an initial $50,000 donation, with the allocation of the remaining $500,000 in funds determined by a nationwide vote by supporters of the different charities. In the final voting tally, the ASE Education Foundation finished third — behind only the American Cancer Society and Children’s Miracle Network hospitals — and will receive a total of $113,805.79.

“We want to thank LKQ for including the ASE Education Foundation in its annual LKQ Cares charitable program,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “We also want to thank all those who voted for us and everyone who supports our ongoing efforts. We are honored to receive strong financial support from across the automotive service industry. This incredibly generous donation will help us expand important programs, including Adopt-A-School, Registered Apprenticeship and Mentor Development, as well as our efforts to increase the number of women and other underrepresented groups in automotive service.”

For more information on the ASE Education Foundation, visit aseEducationFoundation.org.