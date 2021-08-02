Connect with us

ASE Enhances Social Media Presence

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it has added more content to its social media platforms to better communicate with automotive service professionals.

“Our social media platforms have become a great way to connect with automotive service professionals as well as share news with the industry,” said Trish Serratore, senior vice president of communications for ASE. “Many of today’s service technicians and students are online constantly for work or school, so we use the ASE social media platforms as a way to help them navigate their careers and academic endeavors.”

The ASE LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter platforms feature the news and information from ASE, and followers can interact with other industry professionals and share content with them. In addition, information about upcoming webinars, contest and practice test questions can be found.

The ASE YouTube channel features webinars that can help with the ASE certification process as well as commercials that ASE industry partners can share to show what ASE does for the automotive community, technicians and consumers.

To connect with ASE on social media, visit ASE’s LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages.

