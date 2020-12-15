ASE Extends Certifications Expiring Dec. 31

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it is extending certifications for those service professionals with certifications expiring on Dec. 31, 2020.

Those with automobile certifications (A1-A9) can get a one-time, one-year extension of their unexpired credentials by subscribing now to the ASE renewal app. The app will send each subscriber one question, per test, per month that can be answered anywhere using their smart phone, tablet or computer. After answering eight monthly questions correctly, per test, an additional year extension will be earned beyond the app sign-up bonus. Subscribe to the ASE renewal app to receive the extension. To subscribe, create an account at ASErenewalApp.com, download the app from the app store or play store, and sign in with your account credentials.

Those holding any other non-automobile ASE certifications expiring on Dec. 31, 2020 will automatically have their certifications extended until June 30, 2021.

Most Prometric test centers continue to be open, with closures only in select areas as regulated by the local jurisdictions. Those who have already signed up for tests are encouraged to review the test center safety update for the latest information about safety measures taken at the test centers.