 ASE Fall Testing Registration Open

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

ASE Fall Testing Registration Open

Those registering by the Dec. 31 deadline will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence’s (ASE) fall registration period for ASE testing and recertification is now open. Those registering by the Dec. 31 deadline will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

Related Articles

ASE offers three test-taking options. In-person testing is available for all tests and is held throughout the year on days, nights and weekends at more than 450 secured, proctored Prometric test centers. The ASE renewal app for recertification is available to those with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9). ASE also offers ProProctor remote testing as an online recertification solution for all ASE recertifications tests, excluding L1 and L2 tests.

To register and choose an available option to take selected ASE certification tests, visit ASE.com by Dec. 31, click on register and sign in. Once logged in, users can click on “orders” and then “store” where they can locale the tests they want to take, add those tests to the cart, check out and then registration is complete. For assistance from ASE customer service, call (800) 390-6789.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Jerry’s Abra Wins Franchisee of the Year

Longtime Abra owners Geri and Jerry Kottschade took home the Abra Franchisee of the Year award.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Driven Brands announced that collision industry legends Geri and Jerry Kottschade, who own Jerry’s Abra in Mankato, Minn., were awarded with the Abra Franchisee of the Year for 2023 at the recent Driven Brands U.S. collision repair joint conference in Kissimmee, Fla.

Franchisee of the Year is the highest award given in the Abra family, and it represents the top performer in the Abra network. This winner was chosen on criteria such as leadership among the Abra network, excellent performance, mentorship of other franchise owners and support for the entire Abra family.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
BendPak to Have Four Booths at SEMA Show

BendPak will be doubling down on its 2023 SEMA Show investment, bringing new car lifts, evaporative coolers, EV lifts, boat lifts, wheel service equipment and more to four dedicated booths at the show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Plans Full Agenda at SEMA Show

NABC SEMA Celebration to include Recycled Rides gifting, open board meeting and annual meeting/board elections, and award presentation at Red Carpet Awards Night.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fix Auto USA Awards Franchisee of the Year

Vatche Derderian, a California-based entrepreneur and owner of four Fix Auto USA franchises, has been named the Fix Auto USA Franchisee of the Year for 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WIN Kicks Off Annual Sponsorship Campaign

Attracting, retaining and advancing women in the collision repair industry is key behind this year’s sponsorship initiative.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

4th Annual Hood Master Event Sets New Records

FinishMaster hosted 350 guests at the 4th annual Hood Master and PiN Master Challenge showcasing the skills of collision painters.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Oklahoma Auto Body Association to Host Trade Show

The Oklahoma Auto Body Association will be hosting a trade show and education forum Feb. 2-3, 2024 at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa, Okla. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
asTech Introduces Insights AI to Enhance Scans

asTech Insights is a generative AI product that will immediately enhance asTech’s OEM-compatible scans.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Videos of the Week

Video spotlight for the week of Oct. 2.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers