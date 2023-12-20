 ASE Featured on Popular Industry Podcast

ASE Featured on Popular Industry Podcast

Trish Serratore of ASE was a recent guest on auto technician, business owner and reality television personality Bogi Lateiner’s podcast, “With Her Two Hands.”

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced that Trish Serratore, senior vice president of communications for ASE, was a recent guest on auto technician, business owner and reality television personality Bogi Lateiner’s podcast, “With Her Two Hands.”

In the podcast, Serratore talks about the mission of ASE and the importance of ASE certifications as well as what ASE is doing to address the shortage of automotive service professionals and ways to recruit more women to work in the automotive industry. In addition, she shares how she got her start in the automotive industry and how her first job at ASE evolved into a 35-year career with the organization.

Serratore, who will retire from ASE on Dec. 31, also discusses the changes she has seen in the transportation industry and advancements for women in the automotive field.

For more information on ASE, visit ase.com.

