ASE Instructor Training Conference a Huge Success

The recent ASE Instructor Training Conference welcomed hundreds of high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The 2023 ASE Instructor Training Conference, held last month in Concord, N.C., welcomed hundreds of high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide. Attendees had the opportunity to participate in a wide array of sessions conducted by the transportation industry’s leading trainers and instructors.

“This year’s instructor training conference was a huge success, from the instructional sessions to the networking opportunities to the informational resources that instructors can integrate into their automotive programs,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “The attendees heard from experienced OE and aftermarket trainers, enjoyed a keynote speech by Eric Chester and learned about ‘Revving up Diversity in the Classroom’ from Bogi Lateiner.”

Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, the four-day annual conference is the largest of its kind. In addition to training and motivational sessions, attendees had time to network with their peers from across the country and share best practices. Also on the agenda was Chester’s keynote speech, “Building Rockets That Fly: Ensuring the Success of our Graduates”, that focused on ways to help graduates of automotive educational programs to succeed in their careers. In addition, Lateiner shared ways to enhance diversity in automotive programs with a standing-room-only audience.

“Being together under one roof gave the attendees the opportunity to learn, interact and focus on the future,” said Coley. “We want to thank the subject matter experts who shared their knowledge and expertise with the instructors and the conference sponsors who helped make this exceptional educational event possible.”

For more information on the ASE Education Foundation, visit ASEeducationFoundation.org.

