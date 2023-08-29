 ASE Launches Team ASE Podcast

The new podcast aims to increase awareness of the role ASE plays in the transportation service industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has launched a new series of podcasts titled “Team ASE Podcast” to increase awareness of the role ASE plays in the transportation service industry. Hosted by industry veteran Tony Molla, the podcasts will focus on what’s new, what’s now and what’s next in the industry and provide timely updates on the happenings at ASE.

The first episode features an interview with incoming ASE President and CEO Dave Johnson and ASE Education Foundation Assistant Vice President Donna Wagner, who will assume a new position at ASE as vice president of industry and media relations on Jan. 1. In the podcast, Johnson and Wagner discuss their careers as well as their visions for the future of ASE. The episode can be found at ase.com/podcast.

Molla is the former vice president of industry relations for the Automotive Service Association (ASA) and has over 40 years of experience in the automotive service industry. He has held positions at all levels, including technician, service manager, parts store manager and automotive technical editor, writing service manuals for the Chilton Book Company. Molla has authored more than a dozen technical and car care manuals for both professional technicians and consumers. Prior to joining ASA in May 2015, Molla spent 15 years as vice president of communications for ASE.

“We are proud to introduce the ‘Team ASE Podcast’ series as a platform to share the important initiatives we have in the works at ASE,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “The podcast will also feature industry leaders and cover timely topics important to the transportation industry. Having Tony host is an added bonus. As an industry veteran, he is well informed about trends, technology and ASE endeavors. We encourage everyone to tune in and check back for new episodes.”

For more information about the Team ASE Podcast series and other ASE-related podcasts, visit ase.com/podcast.

