News

ASE Now Offering Remote Option for Recertification

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has introduced a remote testing option for ASE recertification tests. Through its partnership with Prometric, ASE will now offer the ProProctor remote testing option as a recertification solution. 

Click Here to Read More
Available for all ASE recertifications tests, excluding L1 and L2 tests, the ProProctor testing option allows service professionals looking to recertify their ASE certifications to not have to go to a test center. The tests need to be scheduled in advance but can be taken at any time. The test takers will be continuously monitored by multiple live proctors during the testing process.

Prometric’s test proctors constantly monitor test takers during the tests but will never have access to test content, which minimizes the exposure of the test questions. Prometric also has all the tools, systems and processes in place to ensure the privacy of the test takers’ personal data.

With the ProProctor testing option, service professionals now have the choice of taking their recertification tests in-person or online, at a time and location that is convenient for them. Those taking the recertification tests will have the same screen experience and use the same test driver no matter which test option they choose.

To take the recertification tests remotely, there will still be a check-in and screening process similar to that at a test center. There are also unique procedures that will need to be completed before the test can launched, such as downloading the ProProctor application to a computer and completing a system check the day before testing. In addition, finding and preparing a room to be used for testing must meet Prometric’s requirements to ensure a controlled environment.

For more information on the ASE remote testing option, visit ASE.com/proproctor.

