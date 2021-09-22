Connect with us

News

ASE Offers Five Tests for Collision Repairers

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) offers five tests for collision repair technicians and refinishers. These tests are designed to identify and recognize those automotive service professionals who possess knowledge of the skills necessary to properly analyze and repair automotive collision damage and correct paint finish damage.

The ASE collision repair tests offered include:

  • Painting and refinishing (B2)
  • Non-structural analysis and damage repair (B3)
  • Structural analysis and damage repair (B4)
  • Mechanical and electrical components (B5)

Those who are certified in tests B2 through B5 are recognized as ASE-Certified Master collision repair technicians. To retain certification, technicians must retest every five years.

Tests B2 through B5 are intended for technicians who perform repairs in collision repair shops. ASE also offers a separate B6 certification test specifically for estimators, whether they work in a shop, write estimates for insurance companies or are independent adjusters. These certifications are recognized by insurance companies and convey proficiency to vehicle owners who are familiar with ASE through the mechanical tests.

“ASE’s voluntary certification helps technicians and estimators prove their abilities to themselves, their employers and their customers,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “By passing the tests and submitting appropriate work experience, they will earn the most valuable credential available to collision repair painters, technicians and estimators. While proper training is important, earning ASE collision certifications identifies those who are among the elite in their profession.”

For more information about ASE B-Series collision repair tests, visit ase.com/test-series.

