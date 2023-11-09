 ASE Offers Free Webinar for Technicians on Cultivating Integrity

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

ASE Offers Free Webinar for Technicians on Cultivating Integrity

This webinar, which will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. EST, will address some key issues for tomorrow's technicians.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. EST titled, “Cultivating Integrity”.

Related Articles

In this webinar, Kevin Tetz with Paintucation will address some key issues for tomorrow’s technicians. Some of the topics covered include:

  • how to try to instill integrity into a new generation of technicians
  • does using a combination of “best practice” mentality and incentives become a major motivator in creating a culture of integrity in new technicians as well as the existing workforce?

Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance at the live session. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.

For more information or to register, click here.

You May Also Like

News

PRT Releases 15 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items come to extend the PRT portfolio in North American Market and represents more than 5 Million vehicles in new coverage.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

PRT is continuously extending the portfolio of complete strut assemblies in the North American aftermarket. A brand of the ADD USA group, one of the largest manufacturers of complete strut assemblies in the world, announces the arrival of new applications of the component for light vehicles, SUVs and pickups.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
PRT Will Present Various Product Lines at AAPEX 2023

Some of the launches apply to new vehicles, and one highlights is the new PRT complete strut assembly for the 2023 Toyota Tacoma.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Names Shawn Crozat Winner of Changing & Saving Lives Award

Crozat, CEO of G&C Auto Body, was named the winner for his exemplary philanthropy and commitment to his community.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CRASH Network Launches Annual Insurer Report Card

More than 1,000 collision repair professionals each year grade the performance of the auto insurers in their state through CRASH Network’s Insurer Report Card.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WIN Most Influential Women Nominations Now Open

The Most Influential Women award was established in 1999 to recognize women whose leadership, vision and commitment to excellence have enriched the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

NABC Elects New Board Members

Newly elected board members include Shirin Hezar of Caliber Collision, Sabrina Thring of Driven Brands and Tom Wolf of PPG.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AkzoNobel Launches 24-Hour Challenge to Reduce Carbon in Vehicle Repair Industry

The Vehicle Repair (VR) Sustainability Challenge aims to reduce the collective carbon footprint of the vehicle repair industry.  

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Maaco Convention to be held in Cancun, Mexico

The convention is themed “The Future of Better” and will be held Nov. 7-10 at Moon Palace the Grand luxury resort.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Recognizes U.S. Service Members, Veterans

Crash Champions has announced a weeklong salute to U.S. service members, veterans and their families in advance of Veterans Day.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers