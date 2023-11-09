ASE Offers Free Webinar for Technicians on Cultivating Integrity

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. EST titled, “Cultivating Integrity”.

In this webinar, Kevin Tetz with Paintucation will address some key issues for tomorrow’s technicians. Some of the topics covered include:

how to try to instill integrity into a new generation of technicians

does using a combination of “best practice” mentality and incentives become a major motivator in creating a culture of integrity in new technicians as well as the existing workforce?

Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance at the live session. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.

For more information or to register, click here.