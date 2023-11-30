ASE Offers Webinar on Pre-Paint Operating Procedures

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. EST titled “Pre-Paint Operating Procedures for Increased Productivity.”

In this webinar, Tim McKinney from ITW Evercoat will show participants why proper preparation, catalyzation and application of body filler is vital since it will ensure the best repair and product performance possible. They will also learn about the do’s and don’ts of the body filler process to avoid rework, saving time and helping make their time more productive.

Some of the topics covered in the webinar include:

Best practices for safety

Product age for peak performance

Performance and limitations of fillers

Proper preparation

Proper catalyzation

Application techniques for improved performance

Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance at the live session. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.

For more information or to register, click here.