ASE Spring Certification Registration Now Open

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has announced that spring registration is now open, and more service technicians than usual will be scheduling tests before their certifications expire on June 30. ASE encourages those planning to register for ASE tests do so as soon as possible. Test centers are open, and registering now will help ensure a confirmed time slot.

Click Here to Read More

To register, visit the newly updated myASE.com web portal where more than 50 ASE certification tests are offered for automotive, collision, medium/heavy duty, school bus, transit bus and truck equipment repair. ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 500 secured, proctored test centers. It is recommended that automotive professionals coordinate testing with their employers and check test center availability before registering.

Service professionals with automobile certifications (A1-A9) can use the ASE renewal app for recertification. The ASE renewal app was developed to help ASE Certified professionals extend the expiration date of their certifications without having to take time off or go to a secure test center for testing.

ASE has designated June as Automotive Service Professionals Month to honor vehicle service professionals who are proficient, credentialed and committed to excellence. To register for any ASE certifications, visit ASE.com, email [email protected] or call (800) 390-6789.