ASE Training Managers Council Announces New Officers for 2020

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) has announced the new officers and members for its 2020 board of directors.

The new chair is Laura Lyons, president and CEO, ATech Training; vice chair is Glenn Dahl, manager – technical development, Bridgestone Retail Operations; treasurer is Josh McFarlin, vice president of strategic business operations, AirPro Diagnostics; and secretary is Tim Zilke, president and CEO, National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). Jim Goepfrich, industry advocacy and development manager, DRIVE, serves as past chair.

Joining the board of directors for a three-year term are: Michael Williams from Daimler Trucks North America, Rick Hill from FCA and Chris Chartron from Toyota Motor Sales. Other directors include Colin Duncan from Great Dane and Rob Morrell from WORLDPAC. Transitioning off the board are Ron Kato from Toyota Motor Sales and Jim Boyd from Southeastern Freight Lines.

“Our directors bring a wide range of relevant experience and expertise in the auto, truck and collision training industry,” said Dave Milne, president of ATMC. “Given the diverse backgrounds and impressive track records of each of our board members, I am confident that their leadership will have a meaningful impact on the ATMC’s future.”

ASE Training Managers Council Announces New Officers for 2020

