ASE Winter Registration Deadline March 31

The winter registration deadline for the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) testing and recertification is March 31. Those service professionals registering by the deadline will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

ASE now offers three options for taking certification or recertification tests:

In-person testing is available throughout the year and is conducted days, nights and weekends at more than 450 secured, proctored Prometric test centers.

Those with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9) can use the ASE renewal app for recertification.

ASE also offers ProProctor remote testing as an online recertification solution for all ASE recertifications tests, excluding L1 and L2 tests.

To register and select an available option to take selected ASE certification tests, visit ASE.com by March 31, click on register and sign-in. Once logged in, users can next click on “orders” and then “store” where they can find the tests they want to take, add those tests to the cart, check out and registration is complete. For assistance from ASE customer service, call (800) 390-6789.