Association News

Auto Care Association, ASE Announce 2021 World Class Technicians
The two organizations provide this annual recognition to professional technicians who have attained ASE certification in 22 specific areas during the previous calendar year.
Read more here.
WIN Launches New, Expanded Website
The website is now easier than ever to navigate, showcases an upgraded design and provides more connectivity for its numerous audiences.
Read more here.
ASA Launches New ASA X50 Virtual Training Event
The two-day agenda is packed with more than 50 sessions for shop owners, managers, service advisors, technicians and collision professionals.
Read more here.
AASP/NJ to Host Virtual Discussion on Division of Insurance
Patrick J. McGuire, Esq., will discuss how the Division of Insurance (DOI) can impact issues between consumers, repair facilities and insurers.
Read more here.