Connect with us

Associations

Association News

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Auto Care Association, ASE Announce 2021 World Class Technicians

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The two organizations provide this annual recognition to professional technicians who have attained ASE certification in 22 specific areas during the previous calendar year.

Read more here.

WIN Launches New, Expanded Website

The website is now easier than ever to navigate, showcases an upgraded design and provides more connectivity for its numerous audiences.

Read more here.

ASA Launches New ASA X50 Virtual Training Event

The two-day agenda is packed with more than 50 sessions for shop owners, managers, service advisors, technicians and collision professionals.

Read more here.

AASP/NJ to Host Virtual Discussion on Division of Insurance

Patrick J. McGuire, Esq., will discuss how the Division of Insurance (DOI) can impact issues between consumers, repair facilities and insurers.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: AASP/NJ to Host Virtual Discussion on Division of Insurance

Associations: Association News

Associations: ASA Releases Position Statement on Scanning Compensation

Associations: WIN Opens Registration for Scholarship Walk Fundraiser

Advertisement

on

Association News

on

WIN Opens Registration for Annual 2021 Conference

on

Auto Care Association, ASE Announce 2021 World Class Techs

on

ASA Launches New ASA X50 Virtual Training Event
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Frost & Sullivan to Hold Webinar on Connected Cars

Events: ABAT Sets Texas Auto Body Trade Show for Sept. 17-18

News: OEM Roundtable, Mopar Sponsor CREF Benchmark Grants for Five Collision Schools

Products: FrogTape Introduces New Line of Performance Masking Tapes

Associations: WIN Opens Registration for Annual 2021 Conference
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ford Motor Co.

Ford Motor Co.
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

News

Body Shop Owner, Father of Walmart Shooting Victim Passes Away

Associations

ASA Releases Position Statement on Scanning Compensation

Shop Operations

Positive Disruption Trends for 2021

OEMs

Toyota Announces Certified Collision Centers of the Year
Connect
BodyShop Business