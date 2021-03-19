Association News

Click Here to Read More

The two organizations provide this annual recognition to professional technicians who have attained ASE certification in 22 specific areas during the previous calendar year.

WIN Launches New, Expanded Website

The website is now easier than ever to navigate, showcases an upgraded design and provides more connectivity for its numerous audiences.

ASA Launches New ASA X50 Virtual Training Event

The two-day agenda is packed with more than 50 sessions for shop owners, managers, service advisors, technicians and collision professionals.

AASP/NJ to Host Virtual Discussion on Division of Insurance

Patrick J. McGuire, Esq., will discuss how the Division of Insurance (DOI) can impact issues between consumers, repair facilities and insurers.

