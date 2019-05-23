asTech to Offer Vehicle Diagnostic and Calibration Services to Fix Auto USA

asTech announced it has signed an agreement in which it will offer vehicle diagnostic and calibration services to the Fix Auto organization in the U.S.

Through this partnership, Fix Auto USA franchise locations will be able to utilize asTech as an approved vendor to offer customers and insurance partners vehicle electronics diagnostic and calibration services for pre-repair and post-repair conditions.

“At asTech, we protect people’s lives by ensuring proper repair of automotive electronic systems,” said Frank Terlep, senior vice president, Global Innovation. “By partnering with asTech, Fix Auto USA and its franchise locations will get access to the latest tools, technologies and techniques required to properly diagnose and repair today’s and tomorrow’s ADAS equipped vehicles.”

Added Fix Auto USA Vice President of Operations Landon Thompson, “Ensuring that each vehicle, which we repair, is returned to its owner having followed proper procedures for complete safety and reliability is not only our first objective, but also our moral obligation. asTech provides a system which we have been using and have validated as an effective tool to provide us critical insight to ensure we are properly aligned with developing OEM standards.”