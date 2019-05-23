Body Shop Business
News/asTech
ago

asTech to Offer Vehicle Diagnostic and Calibration Services to Fix Auto USA

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

New CARSTAR Powered Miss Rock Will Compete in 2019 Seafair Hydro Race

CIECA to Hold Standards Development Committee Meetings

Maaco Encourages Veteran Entrepreneurs to Become Franchise Owners

asTech to Offer Vehicle Diagnostic and Calibration Services to Fix Auto USA

BodyShop Business on Holiday

ASA Collision Operations Committee Concerned with State Farm's Scanning Document

AMi Now Offering FCA Online Courses

John Eagle Plaintiff Discusses Post-Verdict Life in Interview

LKQ Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement With GUNIWHEEL

Advanced Measurement Systems Offers New Promotion

asTech announced it has signed an agreement in which it will offer vehicle diagnostic and calibration services to the Fix Auto organization in the U.S.

Through this partnership, Fix Auto USA franchise locations will be able to utilize asTech as an approved vendor to offer customers and insurance partners vehicle electronics diagnostic and calibration services for pre-repair and post-repair conditions.

“At asTech, we protect people’s lives by ensuring proper repair of automotive electronic systems,” said Frank Terlep, senior vice president, Global Innovation. “By partnering with asTech, Fix Auto USA and its franchise locations will get access to the latest tools, technologies and techniques required to properly diagnose and repair today’s and tomorrow’s ADAS equipped vehicles.”

Added Fix Auto USA Vice President of Operations Landon Thompson, “Ensuring that each vehicle, which we repair, is returned to its owner having followed proper procedures for complete safety and reliability is not only our first objective, but also our moral obligation. asTech provides a system which we have been using and have validated as an effective tool to provide us critical insight to ensure we are properly aligned with developing OEM standards.”

Show Full Article