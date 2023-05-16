 ATMC Annual Conference Highlighted by Survey Results

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

ATMC Annual Conference Highlighted by Survey Results

Conference attendees were updated with the latest findings of the ATMC training benchmarks survey.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The annual conference of the ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) was recently held in Grapevine, Texas. Featuring several presentations and roundtable discussions focused on training and manager development, conference attendees were also updated with the latest findings of the ATMC training benchmarks survey.

Related Articles

“We had a terrific turnout at this year’s ATMC conference with representatives from the OE, aftermarket, trucking, fleet and collision segments of the industry,” said Matt Shepanek, president of ATMC. “The feedback received was very positive, and attendees said that the presentations and breakout sessions were very informative. The panel discussion on EV training solutions was especially well-received and, because of the need for training in this area, we plan to expand on that topic in the future.”

Sponsored by Advance Auto Parts, ATech Training, Bridgestone, Hayes Automotive Group, Snap-on, Toyota, Worldpac and Worldpac Training Institute, the ATMC conference culminated with a presentation of the annual ATMC training benchmarks survey results where critical areas of how ATMC’s training consumers view its training offerings, as well as industry technical statistics, were shared with the group.

The ATMC training benchmarks survey is conducted annually within the automotive and heavy-duty vehicle service and repair industry. The survey is designed to establish a series of metrics to help the industry recognize trends, provide a comparison standard and align the offerings of training providers with the needs of training consumers.

To view the ATMC training benchmarks survey results, click here.

For more information on ATMC, visit ATMC.org.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Crash Champions Gifts Recycled Ride to Colorado Family

The Crash Champions collision repair team, together with Family Promise of Greater Denver, Allstate and local partners, recently transformed the lives of a deserving Fort Collins family by handing over the keys to a fully restored vehicle.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Crash Champions collision repair team, together with Family Promise of Greater Denver, Allstate and local partners, recently transformed the lives of a deserving Fort Collins family by handing over the keys to a fully restored vehicle.

The celebratory NABC Recycled Rides giveaway took place on May 10 at Crash Champions’ Fort Collins repair center, where Jetta Graham and her family of six drove home in a fully restored Nissan Pathfinder. 

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Steve Johnson Racing Awards Scholarships to Collision Techs

Steve Johnson recently presented BAT-man (Be A Technician) Scholarships to collision technicians Reimy Santiago De La Cruz and Kaden Riehl.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Petty Family Foundation Joins Operative Talent Initiative

The Petty Family Foundation has joined the ever-growing list of over 40 Operative Talent project partners with the shared goal of raising awareness around automotive industry career opportunities.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ Awarded $5,000 to NORTHEAST Attendees

For the second year in a row, $5,000 ($500 each) was awarded to 10 lucky attendees at the NORTHEAST Show toward the purchase of products from vendors.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of May 8.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Podcasts of the Week

A review of some of the latest podcasts from BodyShop Business.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of May 8.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Appraiser Invents New Digital Image Renaming Tool for Estimators

Image Rename It results in a 60-70% time savings for appraisers and estimators tasked with renaming collision damage image files.

By Jason Stahl
Techs Rock Awards Nominations Open May 15

TechForce Foundation announced that nominations for the 5th annual Techs Rock Awards will open on Monday, May 15, 2023 and be accepted through May 26, 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers