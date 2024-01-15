Austin Body Works: Oldest Shop in Austin, Texas

Austin Body Works is the oldest family-owned and operated collision repair center in Austin, Texas. Their original Austin location opened in the early 1940s and was located on 6th and Neches. Their current Austin location has been serving the Austin area since 1954. They are proud to now be able to serve the Kyle area.

Does your shop have a similar history? We want to hear from you! BodyShop Business will be compiling the exclusive list of the most experienced collision centers by virtue of their years established in the trade. Body shops wishing to be included in the BodyShop Business 500 may apply to be on the list at bodyshop500.com. It’s simple and will involve uploading an image of any document, old photo or business card that states the year you were established under the original owner.

Don’t wait, apply now!