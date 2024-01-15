 Austin Body Works: Oldest Shop in Austin, Texas

Austin Body Works: Oldest Shop in Austin, Texas

Austin Body Works' original location opened in the early 1940s.

Austin Body Works is the oldest family-owned and operated collision repair center in Austin, Texas. Their original Austin location opened in the early 1940s and was located on 6th and Neches. Their current Austin location has been serving the Austin area since 1954. They are proud to now be able to serve the Kyle area.

Does your shop have a similar history? We want to hear from you! BodyShop Business will be compiling the exclusive list of the most experienced collision centers by virtue of their years established in the trade. Body shops wishing to be included in the BodyShop Business 500 may apply to be on the list at bodyshop500.com. It’s simple and will involve uploading an image of any document, old photo or business card that states the year you were established under the original owner.

Don’t wait, apply now!

OEMs

GM Recycling Program Giving Headlamps New Life

GM and Llink Technologies have collaborated to eliminate 95% of headlamp waste.

General Motors announced that, as the world drives toward an all-electric future, it remains committed to implementing sustainable practices and a circular economy model — a system where old materials find new life through remanufacturing, recycling and reuse. 

An Opportunity to Remanufacture Headlamps

When a vehicle is involved in a collision, the headlamp is one of the most commonly damaged components — second only to bumpers. While many components that make up a headlamp can be salvageable, due to insurance company preferences on claims, headlamp assemblies are often replaced with less expensive aftermarket parts during collision repair, sending many usable parts to landfills.

Read Full Article

ASE Education Foundation Honors Scott Fisler with 2023 Bryl Shoemaker Award

Fisler teaches at Milwaukee Area Technical College and is one of the ASE-certified professionals recognized annually by different segments of the automotive service and repair industry.

Safelite Group Acquires Thompson Auto Glass

New Hampshire-based Thompson Auto Glass has three locations: Windham, N.H.; Brockton, Mass.; and Rocky Hill, Conn.

Rotary to Showcase Equipment at 2024 NADA Show

Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), a Dover company, will be exhibiting at the 2024 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas Feb. 2-4.

SATA Acquires Dan-Am Company

SATA GmbH & Co. KG announced that after decades of successful cooperation, a joint agreement has been signed for the acquisition of Dan-Am Company in Spring Valley, Minn.

ASE Winter Testing Registration Now Available

Those who register by the March 31 deadline will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

New ADAS System Videos Added to John Bean Website

The Tru-Point ADAS system coverage videos include topics such as the calibration procedure, radar, night vision, Lidar and more.

Enlyte’s 2024 Trends Report Addresses Top Challenges in P&C Industry

In the report, industry leaders present intelligence and predictions based on data-driven trends in collision and casualty markets.

Deloitte Study: EV Adoption Slowing Amid Economic Headwinds

ICE vehicles have risen in popularity amid shifting consumer expectations and economic headwinds.

