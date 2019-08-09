Autel Launches Pre- and Post-Scan Software for Autel MaxiSYS 908 Tablets

Autel has announced that pre- and post- scan reports are now available on the entire line of Autelâ€™sÂ MaxiSYS MS908 series tablets.

Initially only available on the MS906TS, the collision-repair ready software, documents for insurance adjusters and customers, the vehicleâ€™s pre-repair and post-repair condition. The pre- and post- scan reporting feature is included in the July 9, 2019 software release, which is free to all users with MS908 Elite, MS908SP, MS908S, MS908CV, MS908P and MS908 tablets that have active software subscriptions. Subscriptions can be renewed through authorized Autel dealers.

The pre- and post- scan report feature has been integrated into the MaxiSYS interface, incorporating the reports into the diagnostic procedure. Most vehicle manufacturers have issued position statements directing technician to perform Pre- and Post Scans on all vehicles.

Autel MaxiSYS 908 series tablets users with an expired software subscription need to purchase a Total Care Program (TCP) card to reactivate their software subscription and receive the pre- and post-scan software release. The TCP card, available through any of Autelâ€™s authorized dealers, enables users to benefit from the latest vehicle coverage and all the many software advances and vehicle repair and service functionality now available on the MaxiSYS 908 series tablets.