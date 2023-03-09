Auto Care Association Joins Global Right to Repair Movement

The Auto Care Association announced it has joined other global association leaders to support the global right to repair movement by signing the new right to repair position statement. The statement enumerates the core beliefs of the movement and the objectives and intended outcomes of right to repair legislation. Importantly, the document sets forth 10 best practice principles to developing a framework for right to repair legislation that any supporting country can use and adapt them to their needs.

Globally, the automotive aftermarket keeps 1.5 billion vehicles on the road while contributing $1.8 trillion to the global economy. After vehicles exit their warranty period, independent repair shops perform 70% of repairs. The Auto Care Association believes this industry and the consumer choice that it creates is being threatened by automotive manufacturers that block access to wirelessly transmitted vehicle repair and maintenance data.

Without the convenience and choice of independent parts and repair, especially in suburban and rural communities, consumers will have limited access to affordable vehicle service and repair. These restrictions, the Auto Care Association says, can have catastrophic effects on local economies and the well-being and safety of millions that rely on vehicle transportation daily.

The U.S. auto care industry represents $492 billion and contributes 2% to the U.S. GDP. The 4.5 million professionals employed in the automotive aftermarket keeps the nation’s 292 million vehicles on the road safer and longer.

“Auto Care Association and associations around the globe are aligned in preserving the owner’s choice for vehicle repair,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association. “This statement represents a herculean effort to protect our industry and the rights of individuals around the world. Vehicle owners deserve the right to maintain and repair their vehicle using the repair location of their choice.”

Both Australia and South Africa have successfully retained their drivers’ right to repair their vehicles. These countries are a model for similar legislation in the U.S. that levels the playing field and keeps the consumer at the heart of decision-making across the transportation ecosystem.

Read the full position statement here.