Auto Exchange Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Auto Exchange recently joined their organization as a corporate member. Established in 1979, the company is an insurance salvage auction and provides personal service and security in the salvage recovery industry. Auto Exchange has 15 employees and offers insurance companies, financial institutions and charities a central marketplace to dispose of salvage vehicles in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York. This includes complete title service, salvage reports and updates, and 24-hour security.

“We have received news and updates from CIECA for many years, and we recently joined the organization after beginning to work with another member company on an information technology project using the CIECA standards,” said Christine Palfrey, owner at Auto Exchange.

Palfrey said the project will position Auto Exchange to better serve other potential insurance clients.

“That is really the true benefit of the standards,” Palfrey said. “CIECA levels the playing field by connecting partners with one standard set of technology standards.”