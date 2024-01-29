 Auto Glass Now Helps Denver Children in Need

Auto Glass Now’s Lakewood, Colo., location recently helped deliver toys and gifts to more than 18,000 underprivileged children across Colorado.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

Auto Glass Now’s Lakewood, Colo., location recently helped deliver toys and gifts to more than 18,000 underprivileged children across Colorado through Kenzi’s Causes and its 15th Annual Holiday Toy Shop.

Kenzi’s Causes is a non-profit organization that supports underprivileged children and their families throughout the Colorado by providing them with the tools and resources needed to truly thrive and live an overall more well-rounded life. The Holiday Toy Shop provides these children with a new toy for the Christmas Holiday. Because of Auto Glass Now’s support, 18,000 kids that probably would not have had a new toy for Christmas had a present under the tree. 

Auto Glass Now technician Junior Gutierrez served as a holiday elf, lending his skills to the bike build that happened the day prior. Some 135 kids received brand-new bikes at the Holiday Toy Shop event, in Denver and Team Auto Glass Now put together 10 of them for the kids. 

“For the holiday season and throughout the year, we want to make a difference in the community where we live and work,” said Erik Carruth, director of commercial sales at Auto Glass Now. “We’re proud to lend our time and resources to help build bikes, collect toys and volunteer at the Holiday Toy Shop to distribute toys to these deserving kids. It’s heart-warming and inspiring to see the joy in their eyes when they receive their presents. We hope to continue serving our community through programs like this.” 

Visit more information on Auto Glass Now, visit AutoGlassNow.com

