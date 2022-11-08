 Automotive Lift Institute Names New Chairman
Automotive Lift Institute Names New Chairman

News

Automotive Lift Institute Names New Chairman

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Doug Brown of Vehicle Service Group (Madison, Ind.) was elected chairman of the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) board of directors, and Gary Wainwright of Weco Inc. (Bradford, Ark.) joined the board as associate class representative at the lift safety organization’s annual meeting in Las Vegas on Oct. 31. 

Click Here to Read More
Doug Brown of Vehicle Service Group was elected chairman of the ALI board of directors.

The ALI board of directors includes representatives of vehicle lift manufacturer members, as well as a representative elected by the ALI associate class. ALI associate class membership is available to North American organizations performing vehicle lift inspections with at least one ALI Certified Lift Inspector on staff. 

This is Brown’s first one-year term as chairman of the board. Wainwright will serve his second non-consecutive two-year term. 

Joining Brown and Wainwright on the 2023 board are past chairman Jeff Kritzer of BendPak Inc. (Santa Paula, Calif.), Brian Spikes of Challenger Lifts (Louisville, Ky.), Allan Pavlick of Stertil-Koni (Stevensville, Md.), Gary DiAngelo of Total Automotive Lifting Solutions (Oakville, Ontario), Stet Schanze of Gray Manufacturing Company (St. Joseph, Mo.), and ALI President R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman. 

For more information on ALI, visit autolift.org or call (607) 756-7775.

