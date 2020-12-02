Axalta Coating Systems Appoints New SVP of Global Industrial Coatings

Click Here to Read More

“Shelley is an outstanding business leader with extensive experience in industrial products and coatings,” said Robert W. Bryant, president and CEO of Axalta. “She will lead our current Industrial Coatings businesses globally, which include energy solutions, coil, wood, general industrial and powder coatings, and drive expansion into new industrial coatings markets. Shelley is a dynamic leader with experience managing complex product portfolios sold into diverse and fragmented industrial end markets. She is a valuable addition to our team, and I’m confident she will drive growth in our existing as well as new end-markets.

“I want to thank Dave Heflin for the strong results achieved during his interim stewardship of the Industrial portfolio, and I look forward to working with him as he continues to drive excellent results in our global liquid industrial business.”

Bausch joins Axalta from the Carlisle Companies Inc., a manufacturer of engineered products used in roofing, architectural metal, aerospace, medical technologies, industrial, transportation, refinish, agriculture, mining and construction equipment markets, where she has worked since 2017. At Carlisle, she has led the Asia Pacific region and the Fluid Technologies business unit. Before Carlisle, Bausch led the Industrial Coatings business for PPG from 2014 to 2017 and spent 25 years at Dow Corning Corporation in a variety of senior management and commercial roles. Bausch serves on the board of directors of the Kraton Corporation. She earned a B.S. in business administration, summa cum laude, from Alma College and an MBA from the University of Michigan – Flint.