Click Here to Read More

This course, offered through online and in-person blended learning, will teach refinish fundamentals to individuals who have some body shop experience. Upon course completion, an existing shop prepper will be able to transition into a painting role to help busy collision centers get more cars through the booth each day. Courses are enrolling now.

This course is designed to advance preppers who have been in the refinish business for two years and have the aspiration and potential to become a painter.

The course format includes:

Three 1.5-hour webinars (pre-work)

Five days in an Axalta Learning and Development Center

Most of the time will be spent in the shop practicing hands-on application and blending processes and techniques. In the classroom, students will also learn color retrieval and color theory basics.