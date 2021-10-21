Connect with us

Axalta Debuts New Prepper to Painter Training Course

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Axalta Refinish North America announced it has introduced a new “Prepper to Painter” training course.

This course, offered through online and in-person blended learning, will teach refinish fundamentals to individuals who have some body shop experience. Upon course completion, an existing shop prepper will be able to transition into a painting role to help busy collision centers get more cars through the booth each day. Courses are enrolling now.

This course is designed to advance preppers who have been in the refinish business for two years and have the aspiration and potential to become a painter.

The course format includes:

  • Three 1.5-hour webinars (pre-work)
  • Five days in an Axalta Learning and Development Center

Most of the time will be spent in the shop practicing hands-on application and blending processes and techniques. In the classroom, students will also learn color retrieval and color theory basics.

Course objectives include:

  • Gain a better understanding of the different processes, products and techniques in the refinish process
  • Gain basic knowledge of: color theory; Axalta color tools; paint mixing; sealer application; basecoat application; basecoat blending

Course benefits include:

  • Excellent way to stimulate aspiring technicians to acquire the knowledge to become a painter
  • Structured approach to teaching the basics of painting to a technician who demonstrates interest in this position
  • Ability for the technician to handle smaller jobs to free up more experienced technicians
  • Ability for the technician to fill in for a painter who’s away from the shop

Prerequisites include:

  • Completion of eLearning modules on products used at the shop
  • Completion of knowledge assessment

Cost of the course is $1,000. To enroll, click here.

