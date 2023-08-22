 Axalta Introduces Axalta NetJet Digital Paint Technology

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Axalta Introduces Axalta NetJet Digital Paint Technology

Axalta NextJet enables design flexibility for two-tone vehicles and allows customers to create patterns, details and images in a sustainable way.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Axalta announced it has entered into a partnership with Xaar, a leading manufacturer of drop-on-demand inkjet technologies, to introduce Axalta NextJet, a next-generation, sustainable digital paint technology for the transportation industry.

Related Articles

Digital paint, also referred to as overspray-free application, is an advanced paint application that will allow for precise paint placement. Through Axalta and Xaar’s patented technology, Axalta NextJet enables design flexibility for two-tone vehicles and allows customers to create patterns, details and images in a sustainable way. The award-winning digital paint coating technology also eliminates masking and reduces labor, energy and waste while increasing productivity and efficiency rates. This can contribute to a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions and significant cost savings for two-tone vehicle manufacturers.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Xaar and introduce Axalta NextJet to the market,” said Hadi Awada, senior vice president, Mobility for Axalta. “Our latest innovation is powered by Xaar’s leading inkjet technology and paired with our proprietary paint designed for jetting. This unique market offering builds on Axalta’s investments in digital paint research and development.”

Added Xaar Chief Operating Officer Graham Tweedale, “Axalta was quick to recognize the unique advantages of Xaar’s technology for their innovation, making use of our printhead’s ability to handle fluids with viscosities way beyond what has traditionally been possible with inkjet. Together we don’t just deliver the required productivity, we significantly improve on it.”

Axalta NextJet is believed to be the first partnership between an inkjet printhead manufacturer and a coatings manufacturer. The combined technology solution is being tested with customers and could be in production as early as 2024.

For more information, visit axalta.com.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Autel Offers EV Diagnostics & Maintenance Training

Autel announced it has added “EV Diagnostics and Maintenance” to its roster of on-site Autel Academy classes.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Autel announced it has added "EV Diagnostics and Maintenance" to its roster of on-site Autel Academy classes.

The first two-day electric vehicle (EV) diagnostic training class is scheduled for Oct. 3-4 at the Autel Port Washington, N.Y., headquarters and will include lectures and hands-on instruction.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Women in Auto Care Scholarship Program Achieves Record Year

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, set a new record for its scholarship program, distributing 86 awards in both cash scholarships and starter toolkits.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
PPG to Invest in Environmental Sustainability Education

PPG and the PPG Foundation have announced a new commitment to invest $5 million by 2030 in environmental sustainability education programming.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds New Location in Washington

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Lakeside Collision Kirkland in Kirkland, Wash.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Aug. 14.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Aug. 14.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Association News

Association news from the week of Aug. 14.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Announces Inaugural Fundraising Gala

The inaugural gala, “Ignite the Night”, is scheduled for Feb. 28-29, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando, Fla.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Operative Talent Fundraiser Offers Chance to Win Custom Camaro

The fundraiser is aimed at raising awareness for careers in the automotive industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers