Axalta Introduces Axalta NetJet Digital Paint Technology

Axalta announced it has entered into a partnership with Xaar, a leading manufacturer of drop-on-demand inkjet technologies, to introduce Axalta NextJet, a next-generation, sustainable digital paint technology for the transportation industry.

Digital paint, also referred to as overspray-free application, is an advanced paint application that will allow for precise paint placement. Through Axalta and Xaar’s patented technology, Axalta NextJet enables design flexibility for two-tone vehicles and allows customers to create patterns, details and images in a sustainable way. The award-winning digital paint coating technology also eliminates masking and reduces labor, energy and waste while increasing productivity and efficiency rates. This can contribute to a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions and significant cost savings for two-tone vehicle manufacturers.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Xaar and introduce Axalta NextJet to the market,” said Hadi Awada, senior vice president, Mobility for Axalta. “Our latest innovation is powered by Xaar’s leading inkjet technology and paired with our proprietary paint designed for jetting. This unique market offering builds on Axalta’s investments in digital paint research and development.”

Added Xaar Chief Operating Officer Graham Tweedale, “Axalta was quick to recognize the unique advantages of Xaar’s technology for their innovation, making use of our printhead’s ability to handle fluids with viscosities way beyond what has traditionally been possible with inkjet. Together we don’t just deliver the required productivity, we significantly improve on it.”

Axalta NextJet is believed to be the first partnership between an inkjet printhead manufacturer and a coatings manufacturer. The combined technology solution is being tested with customers and could be in production as early as 2024.

