Axalta announced that they joined I-CAR’s Sustaining Partner Program in North America, effective Jan. 1, 2020. Axalta’s participation in the program offers refinish students more accessible and affordable training, either virtually or in-person, at any of Axalta’s Learning and Development Centers, while earning platinum I-CAR credit at no charge from the accreditor. The program delivers relevant education and solutions to the industry, assisting technicians with future employment opportunities and giving them the knowledge to provide customers with safe and skillful repairs.

Click Here to Read More

“We are deeply committed to collision repair education,” said Troy Weaver, vice president of Axalta, Global Refinish. “By expanding our partnership through I-CAR’s Sustaining Partner Program, we can also extend our prolific I-CAR credited course offering to customers, while eliminating the I-CAR fee charged in collecting course credit from third-party instructors. This no-cost training program helps our customers keep their I-CAR recognition valid to continue to repair vehicles with the safety and repair knowledge they need to be successful.”

Added I-CAR Associate Vice President of Marketing and Segment Development Stacey Wesselink, “I-CAR commends Axalta for its continued commitment to support I-CAR and the collision repair inter-industry by becoming one of our newest sustaining partners. Axalta joins the program’s mission to increase accessibility to quality, relevant training and the innovative ways I-CAR education is delivered for both industry professionals and career and technical schools nationwide.”

As a longtime partner of I-CAR, Axalta states that it understands the importance of offering I-CAR credited training courses to assist customers and certify or recertify collision repair technicians. Participation in the new Sustaining Partner Program allows Axalta’s customers to continue training using their own refinish brands while earning I-CAR credits to meet their personal training goals.