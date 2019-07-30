Axalta Partners with Podium to Help Customers Manage Online Reputations

Axalta announced that it has partnered with Podium, a leading online platform for small businesses, to help customers build their brands and manage their reputations online.

Axalta will integrate its proprietary collision management software, ProfitNet, with Podium’s Reviews/Interaction Management platform so that ProfitNet users will have greater access to customer reviews and the ability to increase business awareness, build a positive reputation online and drive successful outcomes.

“We are excited about this partnership,” said Troy Weaver, vice president of North America Refinish, Axalta. “By integrating ProfitNet with Podium’s reviews and interaction platform, our customers will have greater access to more data to make better decisions. Having positive reviews helps to increase the likelihood that our collision center customers will attract new business opportunities through online search. By sending convenient text messages upon job completion in ProfitNet, customers are prompted to provide positive feedback after the vehicle has been returned. This makes it easier for our customers to gather positive feedback and better market their services. It’s another way we can help our customer succeed.”

Podium Vice President of Auto Services Kyle Carbine added, “We piloted this program with Axalta before completing the full integration and we were thrilled to see some collision centers averaging over 20 new public reviews per month. Knowing that positive reviews typically convert to higher online ranking, more customers and more revenue for collision centers, we share Axalta’s enthusiasm for helping these businesses grow and thrive.”

Axalta ProfitNet customers interested in adding the free integration to Podium can call ProfitNet support at (800) 634-2614.