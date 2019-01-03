Axalta’s 2018 Automotive Color Popularity Report Indicates White as Most Popular Color

Axalta announced it has released its 66th annual Global Automotive Color Popularity Report, which shows white as the global leader in consumer vehicle color choice in 2018. At 38 percent, white held its top spot with a significant gap ahead of second-place black (18 percent) and a third-place tie between silver and gray (12 percent).

Regionally, black and gray saw significant increases in notable areas. Black jumped in China (5 percent), Asia (3 percent), South Korea and Africa (both 2 percent). Gray gained ground in Africa (3 percent) and Europe (2 percent).

“We have witnessed an emerging trend toward warmer shades along with color combinations with black to challenge white’s position,” said Nancy Lockhart, color marketing manager, Axalta Global. “Although neutral spaces are the headliners, there is an indication of a return to color to change the automotive landscape. Blue is most popular outside the neutrals and, holding strong at seven percent of the market, increases of orange and bronze are popping up and gaining interest.”

Regional highlights from the 2018 report include:

Asia: Even with a one percent drop, yellow/gold is most popular worldwide in India and China. Blue is being reimagined in Japan as ecological friendly shade. In Korea, black increased two percent.

Europe: Europe is experiencing an upward trend of gray with a two percent increase.

North America: Brown/beige experienced a two percent year-over-year increase; that is the biggest gain for any region.

Russia: The most popular region for brown/beige at nine percent, Russia is followed by China at seven percent.

South America: Red decreased one point to eight percent making this region second only to North America (9 percent).

South Africa: Orange shows an increase from 2017, and 3.6 percent of all vehicles fall into the “Others” category.

First published in 1953, Axalta states that its report is the automotive industry’s longest running and most comprehensive color account. Compiled and designed by Axalta’s global color experts, the report gives automotive OEMs captivating insights into consumer preferences, aiding them in making informed decisions on auto colors.