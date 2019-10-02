BASE USA Reintroducing Accu-turn to U.S. Market

BASE USA is setting up shop in the U.S. market with its Beissbarth, Sicam and Werther brands, marketing them all under the familiar Accu•turn name.

The BASE USA group is the result of a project launched by the Stargate Capital GmbH fund, which began in February 2018 with the acquisition of Werther International and concluded in October when Bosch sold Beissbarth and Sicam to the fund.

“The Accu•turn name will be brought back to the U.S. market under BASE USA, the umbrella company,” says Chuck McCourt, president of McCourt Consulting Group – the company that’s responsible for marketing the full line in the US. McCourt has already established a sales force, distribution (through tire wholesalers and traditional distribution) and a national account network.

With the goal of garnering a foothold and brand recognition in the U.S., McCourt is currently marketing BASE USA’s full line of tire changers and wheel balancers which he says is the broadest line available through a single source. Phase two will be the introduction of alignment equipment, lifts and headlight aimers to its product portfolio in 2020.

Highlights of the Accu•turn product offerings include:

Two-year warranty on parts and labor, which, according to McCourt, is the longest warranty in the industry for wheel service equipment

Toll-free number for service calls

Great product availability through a solid distribution network

Equipment demonstrations and interactive webcams at established distribution outlets

“Our goal is to establish and promote the brand recognition of Beissbarth, Sicam and Werther products in the U.S. marketplace to the prominent level they currently hold in Europe by leveraging the legacy and market identity of the Accu•turn name,” said McCourt. “The new BASE USA company will provide more services than any other equipment supplier in the market as part of its value-added package provided to its customers.”

Visit BASE USA at the SEMA Show in the South Hall at booth no. 42321. To contact BASE USA, call toll-free (855) 227-3113.