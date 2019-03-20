BASF Congratulates Autorama 2019 Winners

BASF announced that it earned another Ridler Award and had a great showing for the Great 8 at the Detroit Autorama.

“These builders consistently outperform themselves from one year to the next,” said Dan Bihlmeyer, marketing director, BASF Automotive Refinish. “We’re honored to be a part of this showcase and share our most sincere congratulations to each one of the 2019 Autorama winners and the BASF Great Eight.”

A 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham, “Cadmad,” owned by Steve Barton and built by Super Rides by Jordan, was awarded the 2019 Ridler Award.

The BASF Great Eight was rounded out with:

1941 Willys, owned by Quint Walberts from Danville, Ind.

1965 Chevrolet Chevelle, owned by Sonny Freeman from Lafayette, La.



1932 Ford Victoria, owned by Phil and Debbie Becker from Dwight, Ill.

1974 Ford Sedan Delivery, owned by Mel Harbaugh from Ottawa Lake, Mich.

1964 Acadian, owned by Danny and Sandy Jadresko from Victoria, British Columbia – painted with R-M by JF Kustoms

1969 Chevrolet Camaro, owned by Pat and Debbie Moram from Harrison Township, Mich.

1935 Ford Slantback Chapman, owned by Robert Chapman from Ontario, Calif.

Other BASF-coated vehicles that took home awards included: