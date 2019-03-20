Body Shop Business
BASF Congratulates Autorama 2019 Winners

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

BASF announced that it earned another Ridler Award and had a great showing for the Great 8 at the Detroit Autorama.

“These builders consistently outperform themselves from one year to the next,” said Dan Bihlmeyer, marketing director, BASF Automotive Refinish. “We’re honored to be a part of this showcase and share our most sincere congratulations to each one of the 2019 Autorama winners and the BASF Great Eight.”

A 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham, “Cadmad,” owned by Steve Barton and built by Super Rides by Jordan, was awarded the 2019 Ridler Award.

The BASF Great Eight was rounded out with:

  • 1941 Willys, owned by Quint Walberts from Danville, Ind.
  • 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle, owned by Sonny Freeman from Lafayette, La.
  • 1932 Ford Victoria, owned by Phil and Debbie Becker from Dwight, Ill.
  • 1974 Ford Sedan Delivery, owned by Mel Harbaugh from Ottawa Lake, Mich.
  • 1964 Acadian, owned by Danny and Sandy Jadresko from Victoria, British Columbia – painted with R-M by JF Kustoms
  • 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, owned by Pat and Debbie Moram from Harrison Township, Mich.
  • 1935 Ford Slantback Chapman, owned by Robert Chapman from Ontario, Calif.

Other BASF-coated vehicles that took home awards included:

  • 1956 Pontiac Convertible, “The Chief,” by Customs by Kilkeary, featuring Glasurit 90 Line – first place in class, Radical Custom Convertible; “Best Custom” award; “Detroit Autorama Cruisers Choice” award
  • 1967 Mustang by Detroit Deluxe, featuring R-M Diamont – third place in class, Street Touring, 1949-1968
  • 1954 Cadillac by Detroit Deluxe, featuring R-M Diamont – third place in class, Conservative Hardtop, 1949-1954
  • 1966 Mustang by JH Restorations Mustang, featuring R-M Onyx HD – second place in class, Street Touring, 1948-1968
  • 1932 Phantom by One Off Rod & Custom, featuring Glasurit 55 Line – first place in class, Altered Touring, pre-1935; Most Outstanding Street Rod
