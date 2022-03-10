BASF joins Color Compass in Sponsoring ARA Pedal Car Challenge

BASF announced that it, along with Color Compass Corporation, will be sponsoring the Pedal Car Challenge, an event hosted by the Automotive Retailers Association (ARA) that will give students across British Columbia, Canada who are interested in the automotive industry the opportunity to design and manufacture their own toy pedal cars.

Over the next three months, the ARA’s Pedal Car Challenge will provide a pedal car kit to participating schools. Students will be able to apply their creative abilities while building and/or modifying the car using provided specifications. The project will also help students understand the teamwork, discipline and dedication needed to be successful in the automotive field.

“Working in the automotive industry is fun and rewarding, and this project gives students a great example of what to look forward to in their careers,” said Mark Huisman, business manager for BASF Refinish Canada. “This is an industry where the sky really is the limit. We are committed to demonstrating how artistic and technical abilities come together to create beautiful, innovative solutions for the future of automotive. It all starts with involving them with fun projects like the ARA Pedal Car Challenge.”