 BASF joins Color Compass in Sponsoring ARA Pedal Car Challenge
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

BASF Joins Color Compass in Sponsoring ARA Pedal Car Challenge

on

Events of the Week

on

People on the Move

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week
Advertisement
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

Trending Now

News: Events of the Week

News: People on the Move

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Events: Learn to Master the Appraisal Clause at NORTHEAST 2022

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

BASF Joins Color Compass in Sponsoring ARA Pedal Car Challenge

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

BASF announced that it, along with Color Compass Corporation, will be sponsoring the Pedal Car Challenge, an event hosted by the Automotive Retailers Association (ARA) that will give students across British Columbia, Canada who are interested in the automotive industry the opportunity to design and manufacture their own toy pedal cars.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Over the next three months, the ARA’s Pedal Car Challenge will provide a pedal car kit to participating schools. Students will be able to apply their creative abilities while building and/or modifying the car using provided specifications. The project will also help students understand the teamwork, discipline and dedication needed to be successful in the automotive field.

“Working in the automotive industry is fun and rewarding, and this project gives students a great example of what to look forward to in their careers,” said Mark Huisman, business manager for BASF Refinish Canada. “This is an industry where the sky really is the limit. We are committed to demonstrating how artistic and technical abilities come together to create beautiful, innovative solutions for the future of automotive. It all starts with involving them with fun projects like the ARA Pedal Car Challenge.”

Advertisement

Each completed car will be auctioned off to raise funds for the Automotive Retailers Foundation, a program that provides scholarships to students pursuing careers in the automotive industry.

“We appreciate BASF’s forward thinking in supporting students and Industry,” said Adrian Scovell, president and CEO of ARA. “It is only with business partners like BASF that we are able to make this idea a reality.”

For more information about the project, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: Dents.co Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

Consolidators: 1Collision Appoints New Social Media Manager

OEMs: Mazda Launches Collision Network for Consumers

Events: Southeast Collision Conference Set for June 24-25

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business