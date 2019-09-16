BASF Now Accepting Submissions for 2019 Glasurit Best Paint Award

BASF announced that it is now accepting submissions for the annual Glasurit “Best Paint Award” contest.

Collision shop owners and car builders choose Glasurit paint for its world-class quality and shine, states BASF. Now, those who are showing off their work at the annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas this November can enter the annual contest and find out whose vehicle shines the brightest at the show.

In order to qualify, painters must use Glasurit 22, 55, or 90 Line products on their custom builds. The winning car will get an award presented at SEMA by renowned builder and artist Chip Foose.

“Each year we look forward to this contest,” said Tina Nelles, marketing services manager for BASF Automotive Refinish. “This is a great way to honor builders who recognize Glasurit as the best paint brand on the market, guaranteeing them that world-class look and feel that they are looking for.”

Last year’s winner was the 1971 Ford Maverick owned by Jimmy Shaw and built by Greening Auto, painted with Glasurit 55 Line “Glasurit Go Fast Greening Gray.” Other finalists included a 1971 Chevrolet K-5 Blazer painted in Glasurit 90 Line “Brazilian Smoke” by Ringbrothers, owned by Susan and Paul Hetterich, and a 1971 GTO built by Roadster Shop painted in Glasurit 90 Line.

To enter a qualifying vehicle, click here. Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 29, 2019.