BASF Returning to NORTHEAST Show as Platinum Sponsor

BASF announced that it will once again be a platinum sponsor of the NORTHEAST Show and have industry experts from BASF’s Automotive Refinish division on. hand to demonstrate tools and solutions. The show will take place March 20-22 in Secaucus, N.J.

As a returning participant and platinum sponsor, BASF will focus on delivering quality repairs profitably, new product information, on-site eLearning demos and benefits of value-added services.

John Shoemaker, business development manager for BASF Refinish, will host an AMI-accredited class titled, “Positioning Your Business for Sustainability Among Constant Change,” on Friday, March 20 at 5 p.m. Shoemaker will discuss the importance of adapting to the ever-changing landscape of collision repair and explore the best ways to do so. He will also lead discussions on industry changes, forward thinking, training and best practices.

“It is really important that we, as industry professionals, understand what is coming and how to prepare ourselves to be sustainable in our industry,” said Shoemaker. “With the right solutions and thought processes, shops can learn how to remain profitable and differentiate themselves from competition.”

BASF will also showcase part of their display from SEMA 2019 painted by Franny Drummond at Paint Zoo and Austin Polen at Polen Designs, along with the ’32 Ford Sedan built by Goolsby Customs and the ’48 Ford F1 built by KTL Restorations. Goolsby’s ’32 Ford Sedan received several awards at SEMA 2019, including the Glasurit Best Paint Award. Show attendees can stop by to meet Goolsby and learn more about the sedan along with other builds from Goolsby Customs.