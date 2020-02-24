Five painters from across North America have been chosen to compete this month at the R-M Best Painter Contest 2020 North American Finals in Whitehouse, Ohio.

From Feb. 27-29, 2020, these finalists will compete for a chance to win a trip to Paris, France, sponsored by BASF, to represent North America at the International Finals held later this year along with 15 other global finalists.

The selected contestants for this year’s finals are:

Jeffrey Naugle, Glass and Sons Collision (distributor: Zimmerman’s)

Sean Espinosa, European Collision Center (distributor: Kemperle)

Joe Deptula, Thomas Waldron CARSTAR (distributor: ABSAP)

Jose Armando Pelayo, Mojave Paint & Body (distributor: NCS)

Anthony Sanfilippo, Global Impact Solutions (distributor: Micro)

Judges for the competition will be made up of a panel of North American head trainers and industry experts, including guest judges Jonathon Goolsby from Goolsby Customs and KC Mathieu from KC’s Paint Shop. Each will be focused on two main categories:

Digital competency and fast productive solutions (i.e. leveraging UV technology during the damage repair process)

Safety and sustainability – demonstration of best safety practices and sustainable processes, including use of the R-M Onyx HD Waterborne system

“We are really excited to be hosting the North American finals for the first time,” said Tina Nelles, marketing services manager for BASF Refinish. “The competition will be intense as all of these painters have so much talent, but it will also be a great experience and incredible fun for everybody.”