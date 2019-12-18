Body Shop Business
BASF Shops Recognized by BMW Canada

BASF announced that BMW honored four Canadian BASF shops for their extraordinary work throughout 2019 during the BMW Canada Certified Collision Repair Centres (CCRC) annual conference recently held in Québec City, Québec.

(Left to right) Paul Bird, BMW Canada; Adrian Broomfield , Doug’s Place; Gary Lin, BMW Canada; Todd Noble, BMW Canada; Don Teevens, CONSOLIDATED Dealers; Jack Desenna, Doug’s Place; Nelson Santos, Doug’s Place; Emile Fremont, Color Compass; John Scetta, Performance Collision; Greg Fenzl, CONSOLIDATED Dealers; Mark Millson, Excellence Auto Collision; Brian Busby, ART; and Jefff Wildman, BASF Refinish

The following shops were awarded for their top scores in KPI utilization and customer service index (CSI) tool management:

  • Excellence Auto Collision – 2019 Mitchell CSI Award for best utilization of the CSI reporting system
  • B&D Autobody & Glass – 2019 Ultimate Performer Award for best utilization of KPI reporting system

BMW recognizes one shop from each of its three regions as a BMW CCRC Best Audit Results winner and names one of these CCRCs as Canada’s top performer: CCRC of the Year. Two out of the three 2019 regional winners were BASF shops:

  • Doug’s Place Strathcona Collision Repairs – 2019 CCRC Best Audit Results, Western Region
  • Performance Collision and Restyling – 2019 CCRC Best Audit Results, Central Region

One of the winning shops for the regional awards was also the national 2019 CCRC of the Year winner: Performance Collision and Restyling.

“These shops are best in class for winning this award,” said Mark Huisman, business manager for BASF Refinish Canada. “We value our relationship with BMW and look forward to many more rewarding years of partnership and growth.”

