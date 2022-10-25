BASF Sponsors 2022 RDE Series at Highest Level

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has recognized BASF as the longest-continuous supporter of the Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series at the SEMA Show. BASF returns in 2022 at the highest level of support, emphasizing the priority they place on collision industry education.

“We understand big changes are happening in the industry and how important it is for repair technicians to be able to prepare and meet those demands as they come,” said Jane Niemi, NA marketing manager – Automotive Refinish. “Our support of these programs reflects our commitment to innovation and education, making sure the right tools and knowledge are available to each person that ensures their success for the long term.” This sponsorship from BASF helps make the daily RDE classroom sessions, the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit and the digital delivery of the RDE program after the conclusion of the show all possible.

Additionally, BASF knowledge leaders have teamed up for some amazing classroom sessions during the Show, including: Untap Your Potential by Understanding Your Performance. Monday, Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m. PST featuring Braxton Ewing, Business Solutions/Performance Group manager at BASF Automotive Refinish and John Shoemaker, business development manager at BASF Automotive Refinish

Monday, Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m. PST featuring Braxton Ewing, Business Solutions/Performance Group manager at BASF Automotive Refinish and John Shoemaker, business development manager at BASF Automotive Refinish Profitability Gains Through Labor Identification. Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. PST featuring Mark Livingston, business development manager at BASF Automotive Refinish, Phill Knapp, business development manager at BASF Automotive Refinish and John Shoemaker.

Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. PST featuring Mark Livingston, business development manager at BASF Automotive Refinish, Phill Knapp, business development manager at BASF Automotive Refinish and John Shoemaker. Embrace Digitalization in Your Paint Shop. Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. featuring Andrew Boyd, digital solutions commercialization leader for the U.S. and Canada at 3M; Chris Chesney, vice president of training and organizational development at Repairify Inc.; Shipra Sharma, NA business solutions manager at BASF Automotive Refinish; James Chargo, NA Color Solutions lead at BASF Automotive Refinish; and the newly added Dan Black, manager, Service Engineering Collision Repair at Rivian.

Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. featuring Andrew Boyd, digital solutions commercialization leader for the U.S. and Canada at 3M; Chris Chesney, vice president of training and organizational development at Repairify Inc.; Shipra Sharma, NA business solutions manager at BASF Automotive Refinish; James Chargo, NA Color Solutions lead at BASF Automotive Refinish; and the newly added Dan Black, manager, Service Engineering Collision Repair at Rivian. Are You Capturing Modern Paint Processes? Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. featuring James Chargo, John Shoemaker, Danny Gredinberg (administrator of the Database Enhancement Gateway) and Danyon Kirchner, business development manager at Zimmerman Auto Body Supplies. “We continue to support efforts to educate and prepare the next generation of talent in this industry as a way to help prepare our shops for the future,” said Jeff Wildman, expert in the automotive aftermarket. “Each of our efforts helps them understand the changes that are happening and what they need to do to keep thriving. It is important we do our part to drive the initiative toward success.”

Added BASF Marketing Services Manager Tina Nelles, “I am looking forward to returning to a normal SEMA that allows us to strengthen our industry partnerships while forming new connections. Our team is leading some great events we have planned that show our support for collision repair innovation and education. We are excited about showcasing some of BASF’s new products and solutions such as Glasurit 100 Line and Refinity that enable our shops to thrive in an industry that is evolving very quickly.” “It’s hard to put into words the appreciation we have for companies that come back year after year and ask, ‘How can we do more to help the industry?'” said Bruce Halcro, chairman of the SCRS. “But every year, BASF has done just that. They’ve looked for ways to step up, to be there for the industry in meaningful ways, and to drive conversation and increased learning. Shows like these present opportunities for companies to shine and show the industry what is really important to them, and I think BASF has really demonstrated since our first year of RDE just how important a stronger, more knowledgeable industry is to their company culture.”

For more information on the full Repairer Driven Education series, click here or visit scrs.com/rde.

BASF can be found exhibiting at the SEMA Show in the Central Hall, Racing & Performance section, booth no. 20365.

